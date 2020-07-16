Book tracing city’s 2,500-year history released

The city of Visakhapatnam, which has a glorious history stretching back to over 2,500 years, originally had a different name until 1000 A.D.

“The city was given its present name by a Chalukyan king who named it after their deity Visakha, which is another name for Kumaraswami, in 1010 AD,” said Navuluri Venkateswara Rao, a historian.

Mr. Venkateswara Rao was speaking at the launch of his book ‘A History of Visakhapatnam’, here on Thursday.

The book was released at Alluri Sitaramaraju Vignana Kendram (ASVK) by S. Venkata Rao, editor of Prajasakti Book House. Releasing the book, Mr. Venkata Rao said that the book is a comprehensive and authentic account of Visakhapatnam’s history.

“The writer researched hundreds of books in order to write this book, making it in-depth and authentic. The book throws light on various historical aspects of the city hitherto unknown to many,” said Ch. Narsinga Rao, chairman of ASVK.

V.S. Padmanabha Raju, treasurer of ASVK, said that the release of the book is a welcome beginning for the cultural venue.

Ramana Rao, convener of Sahitya Sravanti, said that the author undertook a monumental task on his own, and praised him for his efforts stating that such literary endeavours are usually only embarked upon by the government or a university as they have the requisite resources at their disposal to do so.

Dr. B. Ganga Rao, secretary of ASVK, hailed Mr. Venkateswara Rao’s efforts.