Book those responsible for Ramateertham incident: BJP

ONGOLE

02 January 2021 23:17 IST

Activists of the BJP staged a demonstration outside Prakasam Bhavan here on Saturday condemning the desecration of an idol of Lord Rama at the Ramateerthan temple in Vizianagaram district recently.

The activists, led by BJP Ongole Lok Sabha unit president S. Srinivasulu, came in a big procession to the Church centre with a portrait of Lord Rama. The activists also blocked traffic on the arterial Trunk Road demanding swift action against the culprits.

Attacks on temples have increased ever since the YSR Congress Party has come to power in the State, alleged senior BJP leader Chinna Yogaiah before submitting a memorandum to District Revenue Officer (DRO) K. Vinayagam.