Andhra Pradesh

Book released

Prolific writer and former bureaucrat Uday Balakrishnan’s book ‘India on my Mind’ was released on Tuesday, by former Secretary to Government of India E.A.S. Sarma and his wife Rani Sarma at their residence, in the presence of former Rector of Andhra University and Director of Centre for Policy Studies A. Prasanna Kumar.

The book was published by the Centre for Policy Studies, as part of its silver jubilee celebration.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sarma said that the book was a compilation of Mr. Uday’s thoughts on a wide range of topics of relevance to contemporary India.

Unlike many, Mr. Uday has chosen to express his ideas in the public domain, for people to agree or disagree. It is important in a democracy like ours that there is a discussion and a debate on important issues that concern the society, he said.

