ADVERTISEMENT

Book Readers’ Club inaugurated at SITAM College in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh

November 14, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Libraries Association president Samudrala Guruprasad on Tuesday urged students to concentrate on leisure reading instead of spending more time with gadgets and social media which would kill their time and prevent acquisition of real knowledge required for their career and life. Along with SITAM College Director Majji Sasibhusana Rao, he inaugurated Book Readers’ Club on the college premises on the occasion of National Library Week. Principal D.V. Ramamurthy, Chief Librarian L. Satyavathi and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US