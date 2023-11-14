HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Book Readers’ Club inaugurated at SITAM College in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh

November 14, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Libraries Association president Samudrala Guruprasad on Tuesday urged students to concentrate on leisure reading instead of spending more time with gadgets and social media which would kill their time and prevent acquisition of real knowledge required for their career and life. Along with SITAM College Director Majji Sasibhusana Rao, he inaugurated Book Readers’ Club on the college premises on the occasion of National Library Week. Principal D.V. Ramamurthy, Chief Librarian L. Satyavathi and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.