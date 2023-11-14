Book Readers’ Club inaugurated at SITAM College in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh

November 14, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Andhra Pradesh Libraries Association president Samudrala Guruprasad on Tuesday urged students to concentrate on leisure reading instead of spending more time with gadgets and social media which would kill their time and prevent acquisition of real knowledge required for their career and life. Along with SITAM College Director Majji Sasibhusana Rao, he inaugurated Book Readers’ Club on the college premises on the occasion of National Library Week. Principal D.V. Ramamurthy, Chief Librarian L. Satyavathi and others were present.