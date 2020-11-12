Book policemen for murder in Nandyal suicide case: TDP

Party sees bid to silence kin of victims

The State government, in an attempt to scuttle the investigation into the Nandyal family suicide case, is trying to silence the next of kin of the victims by offering them a compensation of ₹25 lakh, TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna has alleged.

Demanding that a murder case be immediately filed against the policemen accused of abetting Abdul Salaam and his family members to suicide, Mr. Venkanna told the media here on Wednesday that the selfie video purportedly shot by the victims moments before taking the extreme step should be considered as evidence and as their dying declaration.

The entire family perished because of the harassment it was subjected to allegedly by Nandyal DSP Chidananda Reddy, Circle Inspector Somasekhara Reddy and head constable Gangadhar Reddy, the TDP leader alleged.

“The policemen had filed a false case of robbery against Abdul Salaam based on a false complaint lodged by Bhaskar Reddy in an attempt to favour a close follower of YSRCP MLA Silpa Kishore Reddy,” he alleged.

‘Cancel bail’

Mr. Venkanna demanded that the case be probed under Section 302 as the accused policemen “harassed the family based on a false complaint, and it amounted to a criminal conspiracy to murder the family.” The bail granted to the accused should also be cancelled, he demanded.