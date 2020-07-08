Book on YSR shows him in new perspective, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday released a book titled, ‘Naalo... Naatho YSR’, authored by his mother Vijayamma, as part of the 71st birth anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.
In the book, Ms. Vijayamma recalled how YSR had filled her entire life, and narrated the sequence of events that followed immediately after his demise. The book also presented the political journey of the late leader from the perspective of his wife.
Ms. Vijayamma, in the preface, stated that she had even mentioned certain incidents that the outside world had not known about YSR.
“By virtue of her close association with him, the author has presented YSR in a refreshingly new perspective as a beloved husband, loving father and a revered leader,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said after releasing the book.
