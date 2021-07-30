Book on rivers and streams in State released

‘1142 Nadulu, Vagulu-Vankalu’ throws light on the abundance and phenomenal variety of rivers

Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar on Thursday released a book titled ‘1142 Nadulu, Vagulu-Vankalu’ written by A. Varaprasada Rao, Director of the Groundwater Department.

Mr. Kumar said the book contained comprehensive information about the known major rivers and many rivers, rivulets, etc. unheard of, which could be used in conservation efforts and for utilising them for irrigation and drinking water needs.

He observed that a citizen of Andhra Pradesh might at best know the names of 40 to 50 rivers, but the book authored by Mr. Rao threw light on the abundance and phenomenal variety of rivers which the State was endowed with. He asserted that it was a great reference source for a whole lot of stakeholders.

Mr. Rao said the natural streams of water flowing through the State were divided into 13 types on the basis of their length and a host of other parameters and that Andhra Pradesh has 40 river basins.

He hoped that his painstaking effort in collecting data from various sources and compiling it as a book would help governments and the public in doing their bit for saving the precious sources of water.

International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage honorary vice-president K. Yella Reddy, AP Water Resources Department Engineer-in-Chief (administration) R. Satish Kumar and others were present.