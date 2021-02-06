Book on relationships released

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 February 2021 01:00 IST

A book titled: “On The Rocks – A single Malt or A Stranded Soul?? … the Choice is Yours”, authored by Anantram Ganapati, was launched by Sarada Vanka, a journalist and writer, who participated as chief guest. Rana Uppalapati, Vizag-based entrepreneur and skater, participated as a guest of honour.

The book is about marriage and relationships, and will appeal to book lovers who are serious about understanding their relationships with people, especially the opposite sex, including their spouses. The author describes the book as “an insightful journey into nurturing enduring relationships”. The book, basically targeted at Generation Y, goes deep into several stages of one’s life and also has various perspectives appealing to different generations.

The foreword of the book was written by Ashok Mahadevan, former Editor-in-Chief, Reader’s Digest India.

The book is classified as a ‘non-fiction’and has plenty of humour. It includes many case studies drawn from the author’s life and his interactions with a large number of students he has taught and mentored over the past 20 years.

Anantram Ganapati, a resident of Vizag, is the chairman of the NGO, Rohit Memorial Trust. He has worked in several educational institutions in the capacities of Principal, Regional Head-AP and Dean.

The book is available on Amazon in India and abroad, in paperback and Kindle form and will also be made available in local book stores.