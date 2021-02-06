Book on relationships released

A book titled: “On The Rocks – A single Malt or A Stranded Soul?? … the Choice is Yours”, authored by Anantram Ganapati, was launched by Sarada Vanka, a journalist and writer, who participated as chief guest. Rana Uppalapati, Vizag-based entrepreneur and skater, participated as a guest of honour.
The book is about marriage and relationships, and will appeal to book lovers who are serious about understanding their relationships with people, especially the opposite sex, including their spouses. The author describes the book as “an insightful journey into nurturing enduring relationships”. The book, basically targeted at Generation Y, goes deep into several stages of one’s life and also has various perspectives appealing to different generations.
The foreword of the book was written by Ashok Mahadevan, former Editor-in-Chief, Reader’s Digest India.
The book is classified as a ‘non-fiction’and has plenty of humour. It includes many case studies drawn from the author’s life and his interactions with a large number of students he has taught and mentored over the past 20 years.
Anantram Ganapati, a resident of Vizag, is the chairman of the NGO, Rohit Memorial Trust. He has worked in several educational institutions in the capacities of Principal, Regional Head-AP and Dean.
The book is available on Amazon in India and abroad, in paperback and Kindle form and will also be made available in local book stores.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath