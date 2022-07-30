Andhra Pradesh

Book on polity released

Staff ReporterJuly 30, 2022 23:55 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 23:55 IST

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, along with NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, released a book titled ‘Polity and Governance’ brought out by Sharath Chandra IAS Academy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Minister, who visited Cab Education Consultancy here on Saturday, praised the academy management for bringing out the book which would be of help for UPSC and Group-1 aspirants.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The academy managing director T. Sharath Chandra said the book would be useful for officials as it had good content on administrative skills.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
Read more...