Book on polity released

July 30, 2022 23:55 IST

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, along with NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, released a book titled ‘Polity and Governance’ brought out by Sharath Chandra IAS Academy.

The Minister, who visited Cab Education Consultancy here on Saturday, praised the academy management for bringing out the book which would be of help for UPSC and Group-1 aspirants.

The academy managing director T. Sharath Chandra said the book would be useful for officials as it had good content on administrative skills.