Book on Gandhian economics by Sri Venkateswara University professor released at Bhubaneshwar

January 01, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The book ‘Gandhian Perspectives on Economics and Ethics’, authored by P. Sambasiva Prasad, retired professor of philosophy at Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), Tirupati, was released at the 96th and 97th joint session of the Indian Philosophical Congress held recently at Utkal University, Bhubaneshwar. The Congress was founded in 1925 by stalwarts of philosophy such as Rabindranath Tagore and Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

The book seeks to compare Gandhian economic ideals with those of classical thinkers like Adam Smith, John Ruskin and Karl Marx as well as modern scholars like Kumarappa, Schumacher, Amartya Sen and John Rawls. It also aims to explore the Indian and Western influences that shaped Gandhian economic thought.

Mr. Prasad also delivered the ‘Prof. K. Satchidananda Murty Memorial Lecture’ at the conference, named after the revered philosopher and a former vice-chancellor of SVU.

CONNECT WITH US