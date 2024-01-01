GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Book on Gandhian economics by Sri Venkateswara University professor released at Bhubaneshwar

January 01, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The book ‘Gandhian Perspectives on Economics and Ethics’, authored by P. Sambasiva Prasad, retired professor of philosophy at Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), Tirupati, was released at the 96th and 97th joint session of the Indian Philosophical Congress held recently at Utkal University, Bhubaneshwar. The Congress was founded in 1925 by stalwarts of philosophy such as Rabindranath Tagore and Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

The book seeks to compare Gandhian economic ideals with those of classical thinkers like Adam Smith, John Ruskin and Karl Marx as well as modern scholars like Kumarappa, Schumacher, Amartya Sen and John Rawls. It also aims to explore the Indian and Western influences that shaped Gandhian economic thought.

Mr. Prasad also delivered the ‘Prof. K. Satchidananda Murty Memorial Lecture’ at the conference, named after the revered philosopher and a former vice-chancellor of SVU.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.