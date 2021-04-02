Book on children’s right to education released

VISAKHAPATNAM

A book on children’s right to education, written by D.V.R. Murthy, Head of the Journalism and Mass Communication Department at Andhra University, was released at the varsity’s journalism department on Thursday.

The book is titled ‘Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education’.

“April 1 is a historic day in the education movement in the country. It was on this day, in 2009, that the right to free and compulsory education, or the Right to Education Act, 2009, came into force,” said Prof. Murthy.

“The RTE Act ensured free and compulsory education to all children between the ages of 6 and 14. Despite given repeated timelines, the implementation of the RTE Act has remained unsatisfactory. Only 12.7 % schools are learnt to be complying with the provisions of the Act. The COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent closure of schools for almost a year may result in increased dropout rate, child labour and trafficking, affecting the school education scenario,” he said.

Prof. Murthy said it has become pertinent to strengthen the rights of the children, protected by the RTE Act, and hold the State accountable for its responsibilities. It was also equally important to enhance awareness and galvanise people through a national mass campaign reclaiming Right to Education, he said.

RTE Forum Southern States Steering Committee member Narava Prakasa Rao, Research Scholar of Journalism and Mass Communication Shanmukha Rao were present.