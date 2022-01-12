Andhra Pradesh

Book festival sees enthusiastic response from visitors

Children throng a book stall at the Vijayawada Book Festival on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

The 32nd edition of the Vijayawada Book Festival came to a close on Tuesday marking the successful run for 11 days, during which thousands of bibliophiles from the city and nearby places visited the fair at Swaraj Maidan here.

The festival organised by the Vijayawada Book Festival Society and supported by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation featured over 145 publishers and sellers who set up about 170 stalls.

Fortunately for book lovers, the weather has been good this year. There was no rain and the evenings were cool. Leading Telugu and English book publishers as also government printing and publishing houses participated in the festival with a large array of books.

The election commission, tribal welfare society, SCERT and several government agencies as also popular publications set up stalls. The festival witnessed several book releases at the Sahitya Vedika, and various activities from quizzes to career development talks by experts at Pratibha Vedika.


