Book festival from today at Swaraj Maidan

Vijayawada

01 January 2022 00:38 IST

Literary events, career talks to be part of the fair

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will inaugurate the the 32nd edition of the Vijayawada Book Festival virtually here on Saturday evening.

The city’s annual event, being organised by the Vijayawada Book Festival Society at the PWD Grounds (Swaraj Maidan), will feature over 176 publishers and sellers up to January 11.

At a press conference on Friday, society president T. Manohar Naidu, secretary K. Lakshmaiah, honorary president B. Babjee, XRay Kolluri, and others said that various new books would be launched at the literary dais every day. Competitions would be held in quiz and other events while career talks would be hosted at the dais for children and youth.

Cultural activities would also be organised within the premises.

Literary meetings would be conducted from Kalipatnam Rama Rao Sahitya Vedika. Memorial meetings would be conducted for Navodaya Ramamohan Rao, Kalipatnam Rama Rao, Ravikrindi Ramaswamy, I. Rama Kumar, V.L.N. Reddy, and Appa Rao. Birth centenaries of Bala Gangadhar Tilak, Atreya, Vaddadi Papaiah, and Rachakonda Viswanatha Sastry would be organised.

Walk for Books, a book-lovers’ walkathon, would be organised on January 4 from Gandhi Nagar Press Club to Swaraj Maidan, they added.