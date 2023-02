February 25, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - GUNTUR

Maro Mahatma, a book written by professor of the English department at Acharya Nagarjuna University G. Chennareddy was released by Vice Chancellor P. Rajasekhar on Saturday. Mr. Rajasekhar said that the book exposed many problems of the society. The book is based on the experiences of the author during his campus life, particularly at Andhra University.