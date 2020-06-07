Andhra Pradesh

Book darshan tokens for TTD temples online

The Alipiri security checkpoint at the Tirumala foothills getting a facelift on Sunday, ahead of the reopening of the Tirumala temple.

Shrines to remain open from 7.30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to allow darshan at the temples under its purview in and around Tirupati on an experimental basis from Monday. However, the devotees need to book darshan tokens online or through SMS services.

In a release issued on Sunday, the TTD said that darshan will be allowed at Sri Padmavathi temple at Tiruchanur (SVP), Sri Kalayana Venkateswara Swamy temple at Srinivasa Mangapuram (SVS), Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple at Appalayagunta (SVA), Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple (SVG) and Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple (SVK) at Tirupati between 7.30 a.m. and 6 p.m., with specified breaks for the rituals.

Devotees can book darshan tokens at www.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in.

SMS services

Those seeking darshan can also send SMSes to 932103330 in a particular format: TTD (space) Temple (space) Date (space) Number of persons.

For instance, darshan tokens of Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple (SVG) for six persons on June 11 can be booked by sending SMS: TTD SVG 11.06.2020 6.

Apart from the online and SMS services, the TTD has also decided to provide PoS terminals to temples for easy transaction.

