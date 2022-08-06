Book a slot online and walk in for land registration

State govt. takes measures to curb graft, ensure transparency in the system

State govt. takes measures to curb graft, ensure transparency in the system

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has launched land registration services at 51 village secretariat/ ward secretariat centres to ensure transparency in the system.

In a release, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue, Registrations) Rajat Bhargava said that registration services would be launched in 2,000 village secretariats by October 2.

The Jagananna Bhoo Hakku-Bhoo Samrakshana Pathakam (resurvey and resettlement) has envisaged a fool-proof title and deed registration system after the completion of the resurvey project.

A public data entry system had been introduced where people could upload their data in IGRS website regarding registration and obtain a time slot and then walk into the Sub-Registrar Office and complete the registration process in 20 minutes. Further, District Registrars had been directed to visit a minimum of three Sub-Registrar Offices in a week to check corruption, punctuality and service delivery.

“This will help in not only decentralisation but removal of middlemen and eradication of corruption,” said Mr. Bhargava.

Monitoring

CC cameras had been installed in all the Sub-Registrar Offices in the State and the footage was being streamed to HoDs to monitor service delivery at the offices. Instructions were issued not to entertain any middlemen in the offices, he said.

People can call toll-free number 14400 of ACB to complain about any corruption in Sub-Registrar Offices in the State. Posters explaining the process of downloading the App of ACB have been displayed in all Sub-Registrar Offices.