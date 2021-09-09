Bone marrow transplant unit inaugurated at HCG cancer centre

HCG City Curie Cancer Centre inaugurated the first of its kind bone marrow transplant unit in the district here on Wednesday.

Mayor Rayana Bhaghyalakshmi, Vijayawada Central MLA and Brahmin Welfare and Development Corporation chairman Malladi Vishnu and YSRCP East constituency in-charge Devineni Avinash and others inaugurated the equipment in the presence of Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited (HCG) CEO Raj Gore, director Sailesh Guntu and regional director Gopichand M.

The equipment Elekta Versa HD facilitates clinicians the flexibility to deliver conventional therapies in treating tumours throughout the body.

Mr. Raj said that HCG has been at the forefront in bringing in cutting edge technology to fight cancer across the country.