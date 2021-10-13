‘Bommala Koluvu’ exhibits rich cultural diversity in India

Children looking at the exhibits at ‘Bommala Koluvu’ event in Tirupati on Tuesday.

TIRUPATI

13 October 2021 01:29 IST

Toys depict the traditions of Andhra Pradesh and Punjab

‘Bommala Koluvu’, the tradition of arranging idols during the Dasara festival, was themed around ‘Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat’, depicting India’s rich diversity and heritage here this year. The two-day event conducted by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Sri Venkateswara Vidyalaya that came to a close on Tuesday exhibited the traditional practices of Andhra Pradesh and Punjab.

The Dasara, which marks the victory of good over evil, is generally depicted in the south as Goddess Durga killing the demon Mahishasura and the ‘Bommala Koluvu’ usually depcits the story through the display of idols. The same is observed above the Vindhyas as Rama’s victory over Ravana, and as such, the effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnadh and brother Kumbhakarna are burnt in public.

Advertising

Advertising

Carrying these traddition, the event highlighted the synchronising features as well as the subtle differences that distinguished the traditional practices in the two States, such as the Ugadi and the Vaisakhi, the Shiva Lingam and the Gurdwara, Tirumala temple and the Golden Temple at Amritsar, Andhra Muggulu and Punjabi Rangoli, Andhra ‘Pindivantalu’ and Punjabi Thali, Andhra Maggam saris and Punjabi ‘Gahine’ ethnic jewellery.

If the children in the rural pockets of Andhra Pradesh played ‘Vamana guntalu’, ‘Dayalu’ and ‘Thokkudubilla’, their Punjabi counterparts flew kites, flung tops and played glass marbles. As both the States are known for their agricultural opulence, their lushgreen and fertile countrysides were depicted as the ‘regional granary’ through exhibits painstakingly made by the students.

“The Bhavan has always been in the forefront in organising such events to uphold the cultural legacy to the future generations,” Bhavan’s honorary director N. Satyanarayana Raju said on the occasion.

Secretary P. Sudhakar Reddy and assistant director D. Ugandar Raju appreciated the pre-primary and primary teachers for their efforts in organising the mela by infusing creativity to mirror the ‘true India’. Following COVID-19 protocols, children made a beeline for the colourful exhibits.