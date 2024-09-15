GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bollywood actress harassment case: Andhra Pradesh government suspends three top IPS officers

P. Sitharama Anjaneyulu, Kanthi Rana Tata and Vishal Gunni, who were the then DGP, CP and CP showed highhandedness, acted even before registering the case, and arrested Ms. Kadambari without verifying the case against her, says the inquiry report

Published - September 15, 2024 09:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday, September 15, suspended IPS officers P. Sitharama Anjaneyulu, Kanthi Rana Tata and Vishal Gunni, in Bollywood actor Kadambari Jethwani’s case.

The suspension orders said the then Director General of Police (Intelligence) Mr. Sitharama Anjaneyulu, Vijayawada Police Commissioner Mr. Kanthi Rana and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mr. Gunni, showed highhandedness, acted even before registering the case, and arrested Ms. Kadambari without verifying the case against her.

According to the inquiry report, Mr. Sitharama Anjaneyulu (aka P.S.R. Anjaneyulu) asked the officers to meet him in the CMO on January 31, 2024 and directed them to arrest Ms. Kadambari Jethwani. Acting on the oral instructions, Mr. Kanthi Rana booked flight tickets for the DCP, Ad. DCP and other officers were there before booking the case and issued orders for the arrest. Mr. Vishal Gunni, who led the team to Mumbai, acted on the complaint against the actor without adequately investigating the case.

The three officers were suspended for violating the All India Services (AIS Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1969 and for misusing their official powers. The government said action has been taken based on the inquiry report submitted by the NTR Police Commissionerate officials.

As there were chances of the suspended officers influencing the witnesses in the case and destroying the pieces of evidence in Mumbai, the officers were instructed not to leave the headquarters (Vijayawada).

At present, the three IPS Officers are waiting for posting.

