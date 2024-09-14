GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bollywood actress harassment case: ACP, CI suspended in Vijayawada

Kadambari Jethwani and her parents were in Vijayawada jail for 43 days in the case in February this year

Updated - September 14, 2024 03:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The State Government has suspended then West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Hanumantha Rao and Ibrahipatnam Circle Inspector M. Satyanarayana of NTR Police Commissionerate for allegedly harassing Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani in a land-deal case.

“Director General of Police (DGP) Dwaraka Tirumala Rao issued the suspension orders. Inquiry against other police officers and the complainant K.V.R. Vidyasagar is on,” the police said on Saturday (September 14, 2024).

Mahila Sangala Ikya Vedika alleges BJP’s hand in ‘foisting false case’ upon actress Kadambari Jethwani

At present, Mr. Hanumantha Rao was attached to the Andhra Pradesh Police Headquarters and Mr. Satyanarayana was the Station House Officer (SHO) of Governorpet police station in Vijayawada.

Following allegations that Kadambari Jethwani and her family members were booked in a false case bowing to the pressures of some public representatives and police personnel, the Ibrahimpatnam police brought the actress and her parents to Vijayawada hurriedly in February this year and remanded them to judicial custody. The State Government has ordered an inquiry.

Mahila Sangala Ikya Vedika alleges BJP's hand in 'foisting false case' upon actress Kadambari Jethwani

Ms. Kadambari and her parents, who camped in Vijayawada, for the last 15 days met NTR Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu and lodged a complaint with the Ibrahimpatnam police on Friday (September 13, 2024).

“A detailed inquiry into the case is under progress,” a police officer investigating the case told The Hindu on Saturday (September 14, 2024).

Published - September 14, 2024 03:48 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

