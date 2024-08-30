Bollywood actor seeks action against political leader, police officers for ‘false case, harassment’

Bollywood actor Kadambari Jethwani met the NTR Police Commissioner, S.V. Rajasekhar Babu, on Friday, August 30, and lodged a complaint alleging that K.V.R. Vidyasagar, a political leader and film producer, had filed false cases against her and her parents. Alleging that a few police officers also conspired with Mr. Vidyasagar and harassed them, she sought action against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

A native of Mumbai, Ms. Jethwani alleged that Mr. Vidyasagar, a native of Movva mandal in Krishna district, had filed a false forgery and extortion case with the Ibrahimpatnam police in February this year against her family. The Ibrahimpatnam police, at the behest of Mr. Vidyasagar, went to Mumbai, and picked her up besides her father and mother without any notice. They were brought to Vijayawada, arrested and remanded in judicial custody, she alleged.

Top-level police officers were behind the illegal arrest and torture, she alleged, and appealed to the Police Commissioner to take action against the complainant and the officers involved in the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Ms. Jethwani told the media that the police had humiliated her and her aged parents, and put them in jail in a false case. “I request the government to ensure that no person should suffer like me. Action should be taken against the erring police,” she said.

Ms. Jethwani is understood to have told the Police Commissioner that three IPS officers and two top police officers in mufti had gone to Mumbai, along with the Ibrahimpatnam police in February.

Plaint against IPS officers

Speaking to reporters at the Police Commissioner’s office, Ms. Jethwani’s advocate, N. Srinivas, said that a complaint had been lodged against three IPS officers of the rank of an Additional DG, IG and a DIG.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Vidyasagar has conspired and created false land documents for fabricating a case against Ms. Jethwani and her family members,” Mr. Srinivas alleged, adding the police had threatened them and did not allow them to file a bail petition in the court for several days.

“The actor and her parents suffered in jail for about 40 days. We request the government to file a case, take up investigation and bring the culprits to book,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police recorded the statements of Ms. Jethwani and her parents till late on Friday night.

They asked her how many policemen went to Mumbai, at what time, if any women police were among the team, how they were brought to Vijayawada, and where they were kept.

“We are verifying the complaint of the actor. Investigation will be taken up on the allegations,” a police officer told The Hindu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.