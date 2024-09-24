Bollywood actor harassment case: police file petition in court seeking custody of the accused

The Ibrahimpatnam police investigating Bollywood actor Kadambari Jethwani’s case, filed a petition in the court seeking custody of accused Kukkala Vidyasagar.

The NTR Commissionerate police arrested the main accused Vidyasagar in Dehradun, a couple of days ago and produced him in the Fourth Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Vijayawada, which remanded him to judicial custody.

“We will get more details on the alleged forgery, false case and harassment of Ms. Jethwani and her family members, once we question the main accused,” Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu said.

The court on Tuesday posted the matter on the custody petition to September 26.

Meanwhile, the High Court which heard the arguments on the anticipatory bail petition filed by former Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, adjourned the matter to October 1.

Mr. Kanthi Rana, who was under suspension in the Bollywood actor’s case, moved the anticipatory bail petition and the court directed the investigation officers not to arrest the petitioner till October 1.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rajashekar Babu said that police arranged necessary protection to Ms. Jethwani and her parents, who were in Vijayawada.

A few days ago, the actor and her family members met Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and said that there is a threat to their lives and sought protection.