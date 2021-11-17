‘Bogus voting bogey’ is creation of Naidu: MP

‘Defeat in Kuppam poll is staring in the face of TDP’

YSRCP MP P. Mithun Reddy has said that the TDP is convinced of its defeat in the maiden poll to Kuppam Municipality and this is why N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with media houses favourable to him, is drumming up the ‘bogus voting bogey’.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Mr. Mithun Reddy said that each and every polling booth had a TDP agent and there was not a single complaint from any of the 48 booths set up in Kuppam Municipality.

“Mr. Naidu placed his faithfuls in every booth. Not a single complaint was received, so this appears to be an act of preparing for what is in store (defeat in the election). None of the voters which the TDP alleges to be fake has the indelible ink mark on their fingers,” said Mr. Mithun Reddy.

To gain entry into the polling booth, one needs to show some identification failing which the agent can question and complain, he said. “No such incident was reported. The bogus voting theory is the creation of Mr. Naidu and his friendly media houses,” he said.

Bogus voters shown by TDP from Ramakuppam were identified by police as TDP activists, he said. The YSRCP complained that there are over 8,000 bogus voters. But the TDP has not a single complaint which indicates that it is staring at defeat,” he said.