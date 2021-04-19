Bogus voting: Atchannaidu challenges YSRCP leaders to take oath in Tirumala

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 April 2021 21:46 IST

‘Thousands of persons were brought from neighbouring districts to cast bogus votes in Tirupati bypoll’

TDP State president and former Minister K. Atchannaidu has challenged the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leadership to take an oath at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala that the YSRCP has not indulged in bogus voting in the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll and the TDP will accept defeat.

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, he sought that the DGP, Nellore Collector and Returning Officer, Peddireddy Ramchanadra Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy and the Chief Minister should take an oath in Tirumala on the issue. He recalled that at the time of election notification, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had claimed that the YSRCP candidate would win with over 5 lakh majority. After the TDP leaders started campaigning in Tirupati, the party gained tremendous support.

He alleged that Ministers and YSRCP leaders became jittery with the growing support to the TDP and hatched a plan to scuttle the party’s winning chances. Thousands of persons were brought from neighbouring districts to cast bogus votes in the bypoll, he alleged. They were caught red-handed but the YSRCP Ministers and leaders were trying to blame the TDP for the bogus voting, Mr. Atchannaidu alleged.

He alleged that for every 10 genuine votes, 40 bogus votes were cast in the bypoll. The impostors were brought from other districts in buses and after the TDP lodged a complaint with the officials and the police, the DGP had said that 250 buses came from other districts and they were sent back. He wondered why the police sent back the buses, instead of taking the bogus voters into custody and seizing the buses.

He said that the TDP had submitted proofs of the bogus voting and had even complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI), State Election Commission (SEC) and the Returning Officer but no action was taken so far. He sought that the ECI should initiate action failing which people would lose faith in democracy.

The TDP leader also disputed the claim of the Chief Minister that YSRCP has the support of the people and added that if that was so, why only 64% of voters had turned up to cast their vote.