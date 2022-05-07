Body of youth drowned in sea off Vizag coast retrieved
Body traced by Navy helicopter brought ashore by a Coast Guard boat
The body of a 18-year-old boy who was feared to have drowned in the sea off R.K Beach on Friday evening was traced by the Indian Navy on Saturday.
Sheikh Sohail, a native of Guntur district, had come to his relative’s house at Kota Veedhi. He, along with a few other persons, went to R.K Beach for a swim on Friday evening. While playing in the waters, Sohail was washed away. A search for him yielded no result.
On Saturday morning, the Indian Navy, based on a request from the district administration, engaged a helicopter from the INS Dega for a search operation. The helicopter crew traced the body and shared the location with the police. The body was retrieved by a diver and brought ashore by a Coast Guard boat.
The body has been sent for post-mortem.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.