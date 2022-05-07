Andhra Pradesh

Body of youth drowned in sea off Vizag coast retrieved

A helicopter of Indian Navy and a Coast Guard ship during the search operation off R.K. Beach coast in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The body of a 18-year-old boy who was feared to have drowned in the sea off R.K Beach on Friday evening was traced by the Indian Navy on Saturday.

Sheikh Sohail, a native of Guntur district, had come to his relative’s house at Kota Veedhi. He, along with a few other persons, went to R.K Beach for a swim on Friday evening. While playing in the waters, Sohail was washed away. A search for him yielded no result.

On Saturday morning, the Indian Navy, based on a request from the district administration, engaged a helicopter from the INS Dega for a search operation. The helicopter crew traced the body and shared the location with the police. The body was retrieved by a diver and brought ashore by a Coast Guard boat.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.


