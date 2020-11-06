Body of woman stuffed in gunny bag found in bushes

Case registered against husband; fidelity issues suspected

The police registered a case after the body of a woman, who was allegedly killed by her husband, was0 found stuffed in a gunny bag from the bushes in Kasinayana mandal of Kadapa district on Thursday.

According to police, the accsued, Ayyaluri Pulla Reddy, was allegedly suspecting fidelity of his wife A. Narayanamma (51). He allegedly killed her and packed the body in a gunny bag before dumping it in the bushes in his field at Chinnayapalli village. The accused is at large.

The victim’s son Ayyaluri Veera Mohan Reddy (25) identified the body and lodged a complaint at the B. Kodur police station. “We have launched a search for the accused,” said DSP (Mydukur) B. Vijayakumar. A case under Sections 302, 201 of the IPC has been registered and investigation is on.