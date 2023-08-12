Body of six-year-old girl ‘killed by leopard’ in Tirumala brought to native village in A.P.

August 12, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - NELLORE

The body of the six-year-old girl, mauled to death reportedly by a leopard in Tirumala, was brought home at her native village of Pothireddypalem near Kovur in SPSR Nellore district on Saturday.

Relatives and friends of Dinesh-Sasikala couple poured into the sleepy little village and filed past the body of the girl, Lakshita, as the couple wept inconsolably. The body was brought in an ambulance after a post-mortem examination at a government hospital in Tirupati.

The girl, who was on the way to Lord Venkateswara temple along with her parents on the Alipiri walkway, went missing on Friday night. Her body was later retrieved by police near the Lakshminarasimha temple.

TTD blamed

A group of relatives faulted the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for not making the walkway safe for pilgrims to the hill temple, visited by lakhs of devotees as the killing came shortly after the attack on a five-year-old boy by a leopard last month. They demanded that the TTD make public the video footage of the incident.

They also took strong objection to YSR Congress Party MLA from Kovur Nalappareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy alleging negligence on the part of the girl’s parents.

