Body of scribe who jumped into river Godavari retrieved

The Yanam police on Sunday retrieved the dead body of a 32-year-old scribe, who reportedly committed suicide by jumping into river Godavari at Yanam on Friday.
The scribe, M. Srinivasa Rao, 32, had allegedly resorted to ending his life, owing to family problems. Mr. Srinivasa Rao had also thrown his two children - M. Roja Harini and M. Vikasa Harsha - into the river before he had jumped into the river at the Yanam-East Godavari bridge. The age of the twin children is six. The dead bodies of the children were retrieved on Saturday.
Speaking to The Hindu, Yanam Circle Inspector G. Siva Ganesh has said “The dead body of Mr. Srinivasa Rao has been retrieved from river Godavari on Sunday morning, a few hundred meters away from the spot from where he had jumped. The post-mortem of the three dead bodies including the two children has been completed in the Government Hospital in Yanam on Sunday”.
The police have handed over the dead bodies to their family and investigation is on.
