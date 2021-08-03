Body of newborn found in a drain

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 August 2021 16:03 IST

The police have retrieved the body and investigation is underway

A body of a newborn baby was found in a drain near Lawson's Bay Colony in Visakhapatnam city on Tuesday morning.

According to P. Ramanayya, inspector of MVP police station, the body was noticed by a few locals, who had informed the police at around 11 a.m.

The body was found in the drain that leads to the sea near Lawson’s Bay Colony.

The body was retrieved and sent for an examination. The police have registered a case and investigation is on.