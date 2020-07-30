Body of ‘missing’ man traced at GGH mortuary in Guntur

GUNTUR

30 July 2020 23:57 IST

He was shifted to the hospital in the early hours of July 16

The body of a man who went “missing” a few days back at the GGH was traced at the mortuary, ending a painful ordeal for his family members.

The police said Kadiyala Durga Prasad, a native of Tenali, was staying in an old age home and was admitted at Tenali Government Hospital on July 14. After his condition worsened, he was shifted to GGH, Guntur, on the intervening night of July 16.

A male nursing attender who was accompanying the man got him admitted in a ward, but left before he was actually allotted a room. Meanwhile, the man died on the stretcher. A duty doctor, who saw the body, generated a OP slip as an unidentified body and shifted the body to the mortuary.

Inspector of Police, Kothapet, S.V. Rajasekhara Reddy said the doctor entered the name as unidentified and shifted the body to mortuary.

Doctors on the next day were shocked to find the man missing from the ward. The name of the man entered in GGH records was G. Durga Prasad.

Later, his wife came to GGH and began a frantic effort to trace her husband . After two weeks, the body of a man at mortuary was identified and claimed by the relatives.