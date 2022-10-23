Body of missing Guntur rice trader found in Machilipatnam canal

Family members allege kidnap and murder

The body of a missing rice trader hailing from Ponnur in Guntur district was found in a canal near Machilipatnam on Sunday. B. Anji (40) had been missing for the last five days.

According to the victim’s wife, B. Nandini, she had lodged a police complaint after her husband went missing five days ago. She alleged that some miscreants had kidnapped Anji and killed him. Along with her family members, Ms. Nandini staged a protest on the main road at Ponnur, demanding that arrest of the culprits.

“My husband was in rice business. I had told the police that there was a threat to his life,” Ms. Nandini said.

Guntur Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez said that the police recovered the body from a canal at Machilipatnam. A case under Section 174 of the CrPC (suspicious death) has been registered and investigation is on.