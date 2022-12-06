Body of fisherman retrieved from Godavari in Andhra Pradesh

December 06, 2022 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - POLAVARAM (ELURU)

Two persons drowned while three survived after a boat capsized at the Polavaram irrigation project site in Eluru district on December 4

T. Appala Naidu

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Force personnel on December 6 (Tuesday) retrieved the body of Surimilli Krishna Murthy (30), a fisherman, from the Godavari river at Polavaram irrigation project site in Eluru district. 

Krishna Murthy, hailing from Kondrukota Resettlement and Rehabilitation Colony at the Polavaram village, was among the five people on board the traditional boat that capsized on December 4 evening. They ventured into the river for fishing.

In total, two persons including Krishna Murthy drowned in the incident, while three managed to swim to the shore.    

“The A.P. State Disaster Response Force personnel have retrieved the body of Krishna Murthy on Tuesday. Post-mortem was performed at government hospital in Polavaram,” said Polavaram DSP K. Lathakumari.

