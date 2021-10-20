Body of drowned girl retrieved

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 October 2021 00:42 IST

The body of 15-year-old girl O. Deepika, who had gone missing at Appikonda Beach on Monday was traced on Tuesday morning.

Deepika, a native of Kakinada, along with two of her friends had ventured into the sea for playing, on Monday evening. They were allegedly dragged into the sea by strong tides. A few locals immediately rushed into the sea and rescued two girls, but Deepika had gone missing.

Advertising

Advertising

The body was sent for post-mortem.

The Duvvada police registered a case.