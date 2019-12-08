Body of BSF jawan killed in Uttarakhand avalanche arrives in Masula

Family members, scores of locals, ex-servicemen of the tri services, and police on Sunday received the body of 28-year-old Border Security Force jawan, Sheik Haji Hussain, who died after he was hit by an avalanche in Uttrakhand State on December 5.

The coffin containing Mr. Hussain’s body was brought to Machilipatnam by a BSF team led by Pan Singh and Dharamveer Singh on Sunday morning.

A tearful tribute

It was received with floral tributes. Thousands of locals carrying national flags, and raising slogans took out a rally on the streets of Machilipatnam, offering their tribute to the jawan, who joined the BSF in 2014.

Led by Bandar Deputy Superintendent of Police Mehaboob Basha, the rally began from the Three-Pillar Centre and reached Mr. Hussain’s residence via Thornhill Memorial here.

A Final Salute

BSF officials, led by Messrs. Pan Singh and Dharamveer Singh handed over the coffin to Mr. Hussain’s parents at Inaguduru area in Machilipatnam. The soldier’s house was thronged by ex-servicemen of the three forces in Machilipatnam, women, and people from different parts of Krishna district.

The BSF team allowed the family, visitors, and locals to offer tributes before proceeding to perform the last rites of Mr. Hussain with BSF honours. Family members would perform the last rites by evening.