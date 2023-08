August 05, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

The bodies of software professional V. Vijay (31), wife Hemavathi (28) and their children Moksha Meghanayana (3) and Srushti Sunayana (eight months) reached Bandar Kota in Machilipatnam on Saturday. The family was found dead in an apartment at Seegehalli in Bengaluru on August 3. Vijay, along with his family, shifted to Bengaluru a few months ago. Cause of the deaths is yet to be ascertained.

