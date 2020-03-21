Bodies of woman, 3 children found floating in farm well

Decomposed bodies of a woman and three children were fished out of a well in a farm at Prasannagari Palle village under Punganur mandal headquarters on Saturday evening.

The four bodies were decomposed beyond recognition and hence could not be identified, police said, adding that the woman’s age was expected to be in the 30s while the children were below 10 years of age.

Some farmers who were returning home from their fields spotted the four bodies floating in an abandoned farm well along the Punganur-Ramasamudram road on Saturday evening. They immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies.

Police said that in all likelihood, the woman could be the mother of the three children.

“According to local information, the four persons are thought to have come from outside. We are also verifying with police stations in bordering areas of Karnataka and neighboring mandals in the district about any cases of missing persons,” a police officer said.

Police said that it is too early to say if it is a case of suicide or murder as the cause of death would be ascertained only after a post-mortem. “Due to heavy decomposition of the bodies, we are unable to identify them,” officers said. A case of suspicious death was registered.

Those battling suicidal thoughts can call the 100 helpline for counselling.