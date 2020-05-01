Bodies of two students brought from Manila

The bodies of two Indian students, who were killed in a road accident in the Philippines last month, were brought back to Anantapur on Friday morning.

Revanth Kumar Kathikela (22) and Vamsi Kondigalla Peddinti (19), hailing from Kadiri and Anantapur respectively, were studying medicine in Cebu City in the Philippines. The duo was out shopping on April 6 when their two-wheeler was hit by a car; both students succumbed to their injuries on the same day.

The parents of the deceased were inconsolable on seeing their children’s bodies after almost a month of their passing. Several public representatives visited both houses to offer their condolences to the bereaved families.

Kadiri MLA P.V. Sidda Reddy and BJP State vice-president S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy laid a wreath in memory of Revanth at Kadiri. Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy visited Vamsi’s home in the city and paid his last respects to the body.

The bodies arrived at the Bengaluru airport at 2 a.m. on Friday from Manila via Doha. Mr. Venkatarami Reddy thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for agreeing to speak to the Union Government and officials in the Philippines and thanked the State Government for footing the bill of ₹68 lakh for bringing back the bodies.

According to a bilateral agreement, bodies of Indians studying in the Philippines are laid to rest there itself, but the norms were relaxed in this case thanks to the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of State Kishan Reddy, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said, thanking the Chief Minister for his support in this regard.