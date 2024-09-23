Bodies of two MBBS students recovered from Jalatarangini waterfall; NDRF, SDRF deployed to trace other missing ones

The bodies of two women MBBS students were recovered during the search operation at Jalatarangi waterfall near Maredumilli in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, late night of Sunday (September 22, 2024.) The deceased have been identified as B. Amrutha and K. Sowmy belonging to Bobbili town in Vizianagaram district.

The search is on to trace another MBBS student identified as Haradeep of Ongole district. On September 22, 2024, a group of 14 second-year MBBS students of Alluri Sitarama Raju Academy of Medicine (ASRAM-Eluru) visited the Jalatarangini waterfall, where five of them were said to have drowned while they were taking bath.

Two of them, identified as Ms. Harani and Ms. Pushpa, were rescued by the tourists from Odisha. The health condition of one of the surviving girls is said to be serious.

Rampachodavaram ASP Jagadish Adahalli told The Hindu; “We have recovered two bodies and the search is on to trace the other missing student. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) personnel have been deployed for the search operation”.

Mr. Jagadish has added that one of the two girls rescued on Sunday has been shifted to Rajamahendravaram for treatment. The recovered bodies have been sent to Rampachodavaram Government Area Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and the investigation is on.

