ADVERTISEMENT

Bodies of two MBBS students recovered from Jalatarangini waterfall; NDRF, SDRF deployed to trace other missing ones

Published - September 23, 2024 01:15 pm IST - MAREDUMILLI 

Five second-year MBBS students feared drowned in Jalatarangini waterfall on September 22, 2024; two were rescued by Odisha tourists; one girl is battling for life

The Hindu Bureau

The bodies of two women MBBS students were recovered during the search operation at Jalatarangi waterfall near Maredumilli in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, late night of Sunday (September 22, 2024.) The deceased have been identified as B. Amrutha and K. Sowmy belonging to Bobbili town in Vizianagaram district. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The search is on to trace another MBBS student identified as Haradeep of Ongole district. On September 22, 2024, a group of 14 second-year MBBS students of Alluri Sitarama Raju Academy of Medicine (ASRAM-Eluru) visited the Jalatarangini waterfall, where five of them were said to have drowned while they were taking bath.  

Two of them, identified as Ms. Harani and Ms. Pushpa, were rescued by the tourists from Odisha. The health condition of one of the surviving girls is said to be serious. 

Rampachodavaram ASP Jagadish Adahalli told The Hindu; “We have recovered two bodies and the search is on to trace the other missing student. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) personnel have been deployed for the search operation”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Jagadish has added that one of the two girls rescued on Sunday has been shifted to Rajamahendravaram for treatment. The recovered bodies have been sent to Rampachodavaram Government Area Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and the investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US