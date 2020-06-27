Bodies of two children found in the Godavari

YANAM

27 June 2020 23:26 IST

The bodies of twins, M. Roja Harini and M. Vikas Harsha, were found in river Godavari near Yanam on Saturday during the search operation conducted by the Yanam police.

On Friday, the six-year-olds were allegedly thrown into the river from the Yanam-East Godavari bridge by their father M. Srinivasa Rao, who reportedly committed suicide by jumping into the river after throwing the children. Family problems are suspected to be the reason behind the extreme step.

Yanam Circle Inspector G. Siva Ganesh said the bodies were found at 5.30 p.m. They have been sent to the government hospital in Yanam for post-mortem.

The search operation will resume on Sunday to trace the body of Mr. Rao, a scribe, who shifted from Kakinada city to Yanam in recent years. People with suicidal tendencies and in distress can all 100 for help and guidance.