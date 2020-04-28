Bodies of two Anantapur students to arrive tomorrow

The bodies of two students from Anantapur district, who died in an accident in the Philippines on April 5, are likely to arrive in an air ambulance from Manila on April 30.

The two, Vamsi Kondigalla Peddinti hailing from the city, and Revanth Kumar Katikela from Kadiri, both aged 21, were studying medicine in Cebu City.

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan vice-chairman S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said with the cooperation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy, and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the bodies were being brought after 25 days.

The bodies have reached the Manila airport and from there they will be taken to Doha and are expected to reach Anantapur by Wednesday midnight or in the early hours of Thursday.

Vamsi was the son of Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi Anantapur district unit leader K.P. Narayana Swamy. His family approached District Collector Gandham Chandrudu and through him got in touch with the officials in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Delhi to get help for bringing the bodies home.