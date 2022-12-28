Bodies of three NRIs from Andhra Pradesh traced in USA’s Arizona lake

December 28, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - GUNTUR

The bodies of three Indians — all hailing from Andhra Pradesh — who drowned in the Woods Canyon Lake in Coconino County in Arizona, United States, were retrieved by the police on Wednesday.

The trio were reportedly walking on the frozen lake when the ice broke and they fell through into the water.

“The bodies of Narayana Rao Muddana and Gokul Medisetti were recovered on Wednesday, and the body of Haritha, Narayana Rao’s wife, was traced on Tuesday,” Naresh Babu Chimmineni, brother-in-law of Narayana Rao, told The Hindu.

Narayana Rao hailed from Guntur while Gokul was from Vizag, he added.

Mr. Naresh Babu said that Narayana Rao and Gokul along with their families went on a picnic on December 26 when the tragedy occurred.

Narayana Rao and his wife Haritha are survived by their daughters Pujitha, 11, and Harshita, 7. The girls, left orphaned by the tragedy, are now staying with their neighbours. “Authorities in the U.S. have said that as the girls are minors, they can be sent back to India only with a blood relative. Either the paternal or the maternal grandparents of the children will be going to the US to bring them back,” Mr. Naresh Babu said.

Gokul’s wife and child were also present at the spot when the incident occurred. However, they had not stepped on to the ice, and are safe, it is learnt.

Meanwhile, Parvathi Mettu, a close friend of Narayana Rao’s family, is learnt to be raising money to help the family bring back the bodies.