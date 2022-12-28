HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bodies of three NRIs from Andhra Pradesh traced in USA’s Arizona lake

Narayana Rao’s family is yet to decide who will go to the U.S. to bring back the couple’s minor daughters aged 7 and 11

December 28, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Narayana Rao Muddana, his wife Haritha, and daughters Pujitha and Harshitha in this file picture.

Narayana Rao Muddana, his wife Haritha, and daughters Pujitha and Harshitha in this file picture.

The bodies of three Indians — all hailing from Andhra Pradesh — who drowned in the Woods Canyon Lake in Coconino County in Arizona, United States, were retrieved by the police on Wednesday.

The trio were reportedly walking on the frozen lake when the ice broke and they fell through into the water.

“The bodies of Narayana Rao Muddana and Gokul Medisetti were recovered on Wednesday, and the body of Haritha, Narayana Rao’s wife, was traced on Tuesday,” Naresh Babu Chimmineni, brother-in-law of Narayana Rao, told The Hindu.

Narayana Rao hailed from Guntur while Gokul was from Vizag, he added.

Mr. Naresh Babu said that Narayana Rao and Gokul along with their families went on a picnic on December 26 when the tragedy occurred.

Narayana Rao and his wife Haritha are survived by their daughters Pujitha, 11, and Harshita, 7. The girls, left orphaned by the tragedy, are now staying with their neighbours. “Authorities in the U.S. have said that as the girls are minors, they can be sent back to India only with a blood relative. Either the paternal or the maternal grandparents of the children will be going to the US to bring them back,” Mr. Naresh Babu said.

Gokul Medisetti, from Vizag, who also perished in the tragedy.

Gokul Medisetti, from Vizag, who also perished in the tragedy.

Gokul’s wife and child were also present at the spot when the incident occurred. However, they had not stepped on to the ice, and are safe, it is learnt.

Meanwhile, Parvathi Mettu, a close friend of Narayana Rao’s family, is learnt to be raising money to help the family bring back the bodies.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.