Bodies of three more boys retrieved from Krishna River

Five teenagers who ventured into the Krishna River met a watery grave on Friday

December 17, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda
Police and NDRF teams search for the bodies of teenagers who drowned in Krishna river, at Yanamalakuduru near Vijayawada, on Saturday.

Police and NDRF teams search for the bodies of teenagers who drowned in Krishna river, at Yanamalakuduru near Vijayawada, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

A pal of gloom descended over the Darsipet area of Patamatalanka of the city as the bodies of the teenagers who met a watery grave in Krishna river near Yanamalakuduru were retrieved and brought home on Saturday.

After a joint search operation by police, the National Disaster Response Force and locals, the bodies of three more teenagers were fished out on Saturday morning.

The deceased include Sk. Baji (15), an eighth-class dropout, D. Hussain, a Class IX student of GDET Municipal High School, Patamata, and Maddala Balu (17), an intermediate first-year student at SRR & CVR Govt. Junior College of the city. The bodies of E. Gunasekhar (16), a Class IX student, and Thota Kamesh, a Class X drop out, were found on Friday, a few hours after they drowned in the river.

According to police, the five boys along with their friends ventured into the river bed to play and take bath. When one of them slipped into the river others who tried to rescue him also ended up in trouble. Two of the boys were saved by local fishermen.

NDRF 10th battalion commandant Zahid Khan said that their team fished out the last body of the boy by Saturday morning and the operation was called off. All the deceased were residents of Darsipet and are wards of petty traders and vendors.

