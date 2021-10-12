Bodies of three brothers retrieved from tank

Locals and the police personnel had continued their effort to search for the children till late in the night on Monday.

The bodies of three brothers, who drowned in a tank at Eguvathanda near Malakavaripalli in Amadagur Mandal of the district on Monday, were retrieved on Tuesday morning.

Locals and the police personnel continued their effort to search for the children till late in the night on Monday, however with no results, the effort was stopped. Kadiri Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhavya Kishore had deputed Amadagur Sub-Inspector Hymavathi to the spot and other police personnel to help the people searching for the youngsters, but till 9 p.m. no trace was found.

The search resumed on Tuesday morning and at 6.30 a.m. and the bodies of Lalu Prasad Naik (9) Purushottam Naik (12) and Hemanth Naik (10) were brought to the shore.

Washerwoman Shantamma and her husband Gopi Naik were crestfallen on finding all their sons dead at the same time.