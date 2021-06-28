Bodies of three boys retrieved from river Vasishta in East Godavari

KAKINADA:

28 June 2021

Search is on for the body of another boy.

The police on Monday morning retrieved the bodies of three boys from Vasishta, a branch of river Godavari, at Koderulanka island under P.Gannavaram police limits in Konaseema region in East Godavari district.

The police launched the search operation on Sunday night after four boys who reportedly drowned in the river while attempting to have a bath.

P.Gannavaram SI G.Surendra told The Hindu that the deceased were identified as B. Naveen Kumar, Y. Ratna Sagar, and Pantala Pawan. The search is continuing for another boy, Kandavalli Vinaya”. The bodies have been traced near the island.

All of them belonged to Konderulanka island and their age is around 15. They were studying in 10th class. The police registered a case and the investigation is on. The bodies were sent to Amalapuram government hospital for postmortem.