ADVERTISEMENT

Bodies of three Army jawans killed in Ladakh reach Vijayawada

Updated - July 01, 2024 07:34 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 07:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

M.R. Krishna Reddy, S. Nagaraju and Subhan Khan were killed along with two others while crossing a river in a T-72 tank along the LAC on June 29

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Army officers paying tributes to the jawans who died in Ladakh, at the Vijayawada International Airport on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

A pall of gloom descended at the Vijayawada International Airport as the bodies of the three army jawans — M.R. Krishna Reddy, S. Nagaraju and Subhan Khan — who died in Ladakh, arrived here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bodies were flown from Delhi to Vijayawada aboard a special Army aircraft.

Five soldiers swept away by Shyok river during military training in Ladakh: Army

Risaldar Muthumalla R. Krishna Reddy, a native of Kalvapalli village in Racherla mandal of Prakasam district, CFN Sadaraboina Nagaraju of Chevendra village in Krishna district, and Subhan Khan of Bapatla, were swept away along with two other soldiers of the Indian Army on June 29 while crossing a river on a T-72 Tank near Daulat Beg Oldie in Eastern Ladakh, along the Line of Actual Control with China.

ADVERTISEMENT

Family members, officers of various regiments from the Army, Navy and Air Force, and officials from the Police, Revenue, Airport and Protocol departments received the bodies of the deceased soldiers at the Vijayawada airport.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Major Deepak Sarma, ADC to the Governor, Sandeep Yadav of the 52nd Armoured Regiment, Major Sudhir Sharma of the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, Lt. Ankur Dahiya, 61st Medium Regiment and Sainik Welfare Director Brigadier V. Venkat Reddy were among those who paid floral tributes to the Army personnel.

The Army jawans reversed their guns as a mark of respect for the deceased soldiers. Airport Director M. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Gudivada RDO P. Padmavathi, NTR District Sainik Welfare Officer Dr. K. Kalyana Veena, Pedana Tahsildar R. Rambabu, Gannavaram MRO N.S. Pavan Kumar and others placed wreaths and paid tributes to the slain Army personnel.

“The bodies were shifted to their native villages. The final rites will be performed with official honours and we will attend the funeral,” Mr. Sandeep Yadav told The Hindu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US