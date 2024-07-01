GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bodies of three Army jawans killed in Ladakh reach Vijayawada

M.R. Krishna Reddy, S. Nagaraju and Subhan Khan were killed along with two others while crossing a river in a T-72 tank along the LAC on June 29

Updated - July 01, 2024 07:34 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 07:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Army officers paying tributes to the jawans who died in Ladakh, at the Vijayawada International Airport on Monday.

Army officers paying tributes to the jawans who died in Ladakh, at the Vijayawada International Airport on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

A pall of gloom descended at the Vijayawada International Airport as the bodies of the three army jawans — M.R. Krishna Reddy, S. Nagaraju and Subhan Khan — who died in Ladakh, arrived here on Monday.

The bodies were flown from Delhi to Vijayawada aboard a special Army aircraft.

Five soldiers swept away by Shyok river during military training in Ladakh: Army

Risaldar Muthumalla R. Krishna Reddy, a native of Kalvapalli village in Racherla mandal of Prakasam district, CFN Sadaraboina Nagaraju of Chevendra village in Krishna district, and Subhan Khan of Bapatla, were swept away along with two other soldiers of the Indian Army on June 29 while crossing a river on a T-72 Tank near Daulat Beg Oldie in Eastern Ladakh, along the Line of Actual Control with China.

Family members, officers of various regiments from the Army, Navy and Air Force, and officials from the Police, Revenue, Airport and Protocol departments received the bodies of the deceased soldiers at the Vijayawada airport.

Major Deepak Sarma, ADC to the Governor, Sandeep Yadav of the 52nd Armoured Regiment, Major Sudhir Sharma of the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, Lt. Ankur Dahiya, 61st Medium Regiment and Sainik Welfare Director Brigadier V. Venkat Reddy were among those who paid floral tributes to the Army personnel.

The Army jawans reversed their guns as a mark of respect for the deceased soldiers. Airport Director M. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Gudivada RDO P. Padmavathi, NTR District Sainik Welfare Officer Dr. K. Kalyana Veena, Pedana Tahsildar R. Rambabu, Gannavaram MRO N.S. Pavan Kumar and others placed wreaths and paid tributes to the slain Army personnel.

“The bodies were shifted to their native villages. The final rites will be performed with official honours and we will attend the funeral,” Mr. Sandeep Yadav told The Hindu.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / armed Forces / defence / Ladakh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.