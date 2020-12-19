Bodies of six of the seven boys in Siddavatam accident retrieved

The bodies of six of the seven young boys from Tirupati, who were washed away in Penna river in Siddavatam mandal of Kadapa district, were retrieved by police and fire services personnel in a marathon operation on Friday. Search is on to trace the remaining boy.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police M. Deva Prasad, seven teenagers from Korlagunta locality of Tirupati went to Siddavatam to attend a death anniversary on Thursday and on finding leisure time, got into Penna river for a swim. However, the strong current reportedly washed them away. The police and district fire service personnel launched a rescue operation late on Thursday evening by engaging professional swimmers and fishermen.
While two bodies were fished out by Thursday night, four more surfaced at nearby spots on Friday. The deceased were identified as Satish, Yashwanth, Rajesh, Shanmugam, Tharun and Somasekhar. One more boy, identified as Jagadish, was not traced till reports last came in on Friday. On hearing the information, the shattered family members of the victims rushed to Siddavatam and were in tears on receiving the bodies.
